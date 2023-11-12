EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $822.78 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $822.78 million and approximately $128.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003077 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,108,258,087 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,266,207 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

