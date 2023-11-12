EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $822.78 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $822.78 million and approximately $128.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002564 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,108,258,087 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,266,207 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.