ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 0.8% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $301.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.41 or 0.99964747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004296 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0101389 USD and is down -53.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $508.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.