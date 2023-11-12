Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 13,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,111. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.