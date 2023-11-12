Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Up 1.0 %
Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 13,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,111. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
