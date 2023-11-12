Ethereum Classic Price Hits $20.32 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.32 or 0.00054601 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $204.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,220.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00203429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00642070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.63 or 0.00461128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00135868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,992,450 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

