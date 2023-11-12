Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euroapi in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Euroapi Price Performance

Euroapi Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAPIF remained flat at C$5.55 during midday trading on Friday. Euroapi has a 1 year low of C$5.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.87.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

