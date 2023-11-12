EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 377.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 2,125.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGOW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,880. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

