Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $143.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 168,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $418,857.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,095,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,595,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 284,435 shares of company stock valued at $938,760 and sold 458,300 shares valued at $1,714,912. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

