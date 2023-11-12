Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Experian Stock Down 0.5 %

Experian stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,635. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,800 ($34.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.80) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

