EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Down 83.0% in October

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,200 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the October 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZGO remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 1,742,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,279. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZGO Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of EZGO Technologies worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

