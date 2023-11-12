Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 372.4% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

