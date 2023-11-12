FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -15.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($4.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -13.5%.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT opened at $6.43 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

