Fei USD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002775 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $267,746.73 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,927.62 or 1.00032995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,590,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,590,780.01246833 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9293562 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $280,699.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

