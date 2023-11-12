FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 15th total of 1,167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.3 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
