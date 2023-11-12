FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 15th total of 1,167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.3 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease, and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

