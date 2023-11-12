Financial Analysis: FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) versus Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98% FONAR 9.49% 6.29% 4.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 27.96 -$18.48 million N/A N/A FONAR $98.64 million 0.92 $9.38 million $1.32 10.68

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and FONAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and FONAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FONAR beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

