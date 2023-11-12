First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 47.5% in October

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 967,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,432,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,295,000 after purchasing an additional 141,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

