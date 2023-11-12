First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the October 15th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 393,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

