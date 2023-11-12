Gala Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $687.61 million and approximately $131.81 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,777,482,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,809,414,285 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

