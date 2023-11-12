Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. 735,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

