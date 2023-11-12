Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in October

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 4,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getinge AB (publ)
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.