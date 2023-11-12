Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in October

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 4,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

