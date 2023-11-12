Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 216,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.