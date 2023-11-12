Golden Goose 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97.87 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $23,408.63 and approximately $97.87 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

