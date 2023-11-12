Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152,520.63

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $152,520.63 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

