Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE GTN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $701.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

