Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 86.4% in October

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GREEL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.14%.

