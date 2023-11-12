Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $2.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 67.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 74.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

