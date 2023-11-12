GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.42 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002114 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

