Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HPGLY stock remained flat at $67.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $197.60.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.