Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

HWBK stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.39. 6,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $150.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.