Head-To-Head Comparison: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) vs. Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaso and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $80.02 million 0.78 $11.87 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.02 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vaso has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.97, indicating that its share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaso and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 15.93% 61.62% 19.31% Nexalin Technology -374.88% -47.37% -36.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaso and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaso beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

