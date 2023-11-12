Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 327.0% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ HTIBP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.39. 6,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

