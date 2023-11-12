Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and approximately $43.23 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.93069655 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $22,273,854.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

