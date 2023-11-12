Immutable X Price Tops $1.09 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $619.64 million and $94.92 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Immutable X alerts:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

