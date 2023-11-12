InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 339.5% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 92,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

