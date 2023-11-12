Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Innovative Designs Stock Performance
Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,902. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
