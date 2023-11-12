Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Designs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,902. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

