Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOACW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Innovative International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOACW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $235,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,500,000.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.