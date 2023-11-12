InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

IPOOF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

