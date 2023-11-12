InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in October

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,336. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82.
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.56%.
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
