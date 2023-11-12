InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in October

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,336. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.