Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

