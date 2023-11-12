Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 276,278 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,278 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $63,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.