Intech Investment Management LLC Has $70.74 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,328 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $70,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $248.27. 754,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,036. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $248.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

