Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,089 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $86,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE FDX traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,123. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.89 and its 200 day moving average is $246.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

