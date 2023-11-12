Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Posts Earnings Results

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 6.0 %

Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 851,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.45. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 33.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. HSBC increased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

