Internet Computer Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $51.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00012556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 509,107,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,476,422 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

