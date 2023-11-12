Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Down 24.8% in October

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 248.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

