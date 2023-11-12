Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INVH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

