iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 329.1% in October

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, an increase of 329.1% from the October 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 208,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

