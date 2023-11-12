iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 18,543,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,599,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.