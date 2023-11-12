Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth about $179,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 257,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 444,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.