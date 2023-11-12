Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

KAJMY stock remained flat at $16.28 during midday trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Kajima has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter.

About Kajima

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

