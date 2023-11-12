Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,613,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the October 15th total of 1,076,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

About Karora Resources

KRRGF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 100,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

